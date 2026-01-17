Defiant Protests in Denmark and Greenland: 'Greenland is Not for Sale'
Protesters in Denmark and Greenland gathered to oppose U.S. President Trump's proposal to acquire Greenland. They emphasized self-determination for the semi-autonomous Danish territory, opposed potential U.S. military intervention, and received broad support. The issue has strained U.S.-Denmark relations, despite Greenland's preference for Danish governance over joining the U.S.
Protests have erupted in both Denmark and Greenland as citizens rally against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to annex Greenland. Demonstrators in Copenhagen and Nuuk voiced their opposition, advocating for Greenland's self-determination and resisting U.S. influence over the semi-autonomous territory.
In Copenhagen, protestors chanted energetically with signs reading 'Greenland is not for sale'. Simultaneously in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, hundreds marched under the leadership of Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, expressing their desire to remain aligned with Denmark rather than join the U.S.
Triggered by Trump's ambitions, a diplomatic rift has developed between the U.S. and Denmark, worsened by military-focused rhetoric and widespread European condemnation of the proposal. Despite Greenland's strategic importance, local sentiment strongly favors maintaining Danish governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greenland
- Trump
- protests
- Denmark
- autonomy
- NATO
- diplomacy
- self-determination
- Greenlanders
- Nuuk
ALSO READ
Starmer Slams U.S. Tariff Threat Over Greenland Amidst NATO Tensions
UP Dominators Triumph in Pro Wrestling League Clash
Cricket Diplomacy Strains: India and Bangladesh's On-field Tensions
Drone Diplomacy: Chinese Incursions Heighten Tensions in South China Sea
US Lawmakers Seek Diplomacy in Greenland Amid Tensions