Defiant Protests in Denmark and Greenland: 'Greenland is Not for Sale'

Protests have erupted in both Denmark and Greenland as citizens rally against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to annex Greenland. Demonstrators in Copenhagen and Nuuk voiced their opposition, advocating for Greenland's self-determination and resisting U.S. influence over the semi-autonomous territory.

In Copenhagen, protestors chanted energetically with signs reading 'Greenland is not for sale'. Simultaneously in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, hundreds marched under the leadership of Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, expressing their desire to remain aligned with Denmark rather than join the U.S.

Triggered by Trump's ambitions, a diplomatic rift has developed between the U.S. and Denmark, worsened by military-focused rhetoric and widespread European condemnation of the proposal. Despite Greenland's strategic importance, local sentiment strongly favors maintaining Danish governance.

