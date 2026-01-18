BJP's Battle Cry: Development and Governance in Tamil Nadu
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the BJP's focus on development and good governance for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending campaign launch, the party aims to establish a strong presence in the state, appointing Meghwal as co-incharge and Piyush Goyal as election in-charge.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the BJP's strategy for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections is centered around development and good governance.
Addressing reporters, Meghwal highlighted elections in five states, asserting that these core issues are the party's primary agenda. Meghwal's declaration precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign launch scheduled in Madurantakam on January 23. The BJP has entrusted Meghwal as Tamil Nadu's co-incharge, under the leadership of senior BJP figure Piyush Goyal, who assumes the role of state election in-charge.
Meghwal was in the city in December 2025, meeting with state party leaders to discuss the party's direction and goals.
