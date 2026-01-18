BJP's Political Chess: Strategies and Implications

In a sharp critique of the BJP's political maneuvers, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday outlined the party's strategy in states where it lacks dominance. According to Sibal, the BJP forms alliances with local political parties to gain power only to later marginalize them.

The Independent MP cited the recent Maharashtra civic polls as a testament to this strategy, which he claimed was also witnessed in Bihar. This approach, Sibal argued, sends a clear message to smaller parties to either risk obliteration by aligning with the BJP or join a united opposition front to fight against it.

Sibal highlighted the importance of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, with its Rs 74,000 crore budget, emphasizing the shifting political dynamics as the BJP continues to breach the strongholds of regional leaders like the Thackerays and Pawars. He urged smaller parties to recognize these patterns and make strategic choices for future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)