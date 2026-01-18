Australia's Gun Control Revamp: A Response to Tragedy

Firearms in Australia have reached record levels, surpassing 4 million, according to recent government reports. This spike has come amidst plans to introduce a significant reform bill in parliament, addressing the aftermath of the Bondi massacre.

The Labor government is seeking to implement a gun buyback scheme and ease restrictions on prosecuting hate speech. These measures are a direct response to a tragic event in December, where 15 individuals lost their lives during a Hanukkah celebration, sparking national outrage.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke emphasized the necessity of removing dangerous firearms from public access following the events inspired by extremist motives. The tragic incident has also fueled campaigns against antisemitism across the nation.

