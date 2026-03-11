Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Salasar Road Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

A fatal SUV collision in Rajasthan's Nagaur district claimed one life and injured nine others. Among those injured, four people are critically hurt. This severe accident involved devotees traveling to the Salasar Balaji temple. The incident has been investigated by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:09 IST
Tragic Collision on Salasar Road Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An SUV's collision with a pickup vehicle in Rajasthan's Nagaur district resulted in the death of one man and left nine others injured, local police reported.

The accident transpired on Salasar Road as devotees from Nagpur, Maharashtra, were en route to the Salasar Balaji temple. Out of the injured, four individuals remain in critical condition.

The severe impact caused extensive damage to the SUV and overturned the pickup. Police, with local assistance, transported the injured to the Bagad district hospital for treatment. The casualty from the crash was identified as Mahadev from Nagpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026