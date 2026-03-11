Tragic Collision on Salasar Road Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

An SUV's collision with a pickup vehicle in Rajasthan's Nagaur district resulted in the death of one man and left nine others injured, local police reported.

The accident transpired on Salasar Road as devotees from Nagpur, Maharashtra, were en route to the Salasar Balaji temple. Out of the injured, four individuals remain in critical condition.

The severe impact caused extensive damage to the SUV and overturned the pickup. Police, with local assistance, transported the injured to the Bagad district hospital for treatment. The casualty from the crash was identified as Mahadev from Nagpur.

