Tragic Train Derailment in Southern Spain

Two people are dead and an unknown number are trapped after two high-speed trains derailed in southern Spain near Cordoba. The accident has also resulted in numerous injuries, according to the Civil Guard and state-run RTVE.

Tragic Train Derailment in Southern Spain
Two lives have been claimed and several others remain trapped due to the derailment of two high-speed trains on Sunday in southern Spain, reports indicate.

According to police sources, the tragic accident occurred in the Adamuz area near Cordoba. The incident prompted an emergency response, with state-run television RTVE reporting on the casualties and ongoing rescue operations.

While the exact number of injured passengers remains undisclosed, the Civil Guard has confirmed multiple injuries, as efforts continue to address the aftermath of this critical incident.

