Left Menu

DELHI HIGH COURT HIGHLIGHTS

LGD23 DL-HC-LALU-LAND FOR JOBS 0649 PM New Delhi, Jan 19 PTI The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on a petition by RJD supremo and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the CBI in the land-for-jobs case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:42 IST
DELHI HIGH COURT HIGHLIGHTS
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the top Delhi High Court stories on Monday: LGD25 DL-HC-3RDLD SENGAR-ORDER (07:06 PM) **** New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to suspend the 10-year jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father on the grounds of delay in trial, saying it was partly caused by the multiple applications he had filed in the matter. **** LGD24 DL-HC-PRANNOY ROY-LD TAX (07:00 PM) **** New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Terming the reassessment proceedings ''arbitrary'' and against fundamental and constitutional rights, the Delhi High Court on Monday quashed the 2016 income tax notices to NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy and asked the department to pay Rs 1 lakh to each of them as token cost. **** LGD23 DL-HC-LALU-LAND FOR JOBS (06:49 PM) **** New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on a petition by RJD supremo and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the CBI in the land-for-jobs case. **** LGD6 DL-HC-MAHUA-LOKPAL (01:54 PM) **** New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Lokpal on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to extend the time granted to it to consider as per law the issue of granting sanction to CBI to file a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
2
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
3
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
4
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026