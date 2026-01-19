DELHI HIGH COURT HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top Delhi High Court stories on Monday: LGD25 DL-HC-3RDLD SENGAR-ORDER (07:06 PM) **** New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to suspend the 10-year jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father on the grounds of delay in trial, saying it was partly caused by the multiple applications he had filed in the matter. **** LGD24 DL-HC-PRANNOY ROY-LD TAX (07:00 PM) **** New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Terming the reassessment proceedings ''arbitrary'' and against fundamental and constitutional rights, the Delhi High Court on Monday quashed the 2016 income tax notices to NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy and asked the department to pay Rs 1 lakh to each of them as token cost. **** LGD23 DL-HC-LALU-LAND FOR JOBS (06:49 PM) **** New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on a petition by RJD supremo and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the CBI in the land-for-jobs case. **** LGD6 DL-HC-MAHUA-LOKPAL (01:54 PM) **** New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Lokpal on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to extend the time granted to it to consider as per law the issue of granting sanction to CBI to file a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam. ****

