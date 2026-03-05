NATO's Alertness Amid Middle East Tensions

NATO is maintaining a watchful stance on developments in the Middle East, particularly after an Iranian missile targeting Turkish airspace was shot down, an incident confirmed by NATO's chief, Mark Rutte. Although precautions are being taken, invoking Article Five is not currently considered necessary, Rutte revealed in a conversation with Reuters.

This marks the first instance of Turkey, a NATO ally, being directly implicated in the Middle East's ongoing turmoil, potentially indicating a broader engagement of NATO's member nations. Under NATO's Article Five, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

Rutte also stated NATO's backing of U.S. military efforts against Iran, portraying the country as an imminent threat to Europe as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)