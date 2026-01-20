Cisco's Strategic Investment in India: A Growing Tech Frontier

Tech giant Cisco views India as a critically important market for its ongoing global expansion, according to senior executive Jeetu Patel.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Patel, the company's President and Chief Product Officer, emphasized India's significant resource pool outside the US, thanks to a facility established in Chennai last year.

Patel highlighted India's robust public-private partnership culture, stating Cisco's commitment to delivering leading American technologies to support various industries across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)