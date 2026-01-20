Left Menu

Cisco's Strategic Investment in India: A Growing Tech Frontier

Cisco sees India as a key strategic market, with plans to continue investing in the region. Jeetu Patel, Cisco's President, highlighted India's growth and importance, noting manufacturing shifts and strong public-private partnerships. Cisco aims to further technology deployment and collaboration across multiple Indian industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:15 IST
Tech giant Cisco views India as a critically important market for its ongoing global expansion, according to senior executive Jeetu Patel.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Patel, the company's President and Chief Product Officer, emphasized India's significant resource pool outside the US, thanks to a facility established in Chennai last year.

Patel highlighted India's robust public-private partnership culture, stating Cisco's commitment to delivering leading American technologies to support various industries across the country.

