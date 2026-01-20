Kerala Assembly Tension: Governor's Address Sparks Debate

An unusual scene unfolded in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar failed to deliver the entire Cabinet-approved policy address.

The Governor reportedly omitted critical parts that criticized the BJP-led central government's fiscal policy and referenced Bills awaiting approval from the Raj Bhavan.

Vijayan insisted that the state Cabinet-approved address be acknowledged as the official version. Speaker A N Shamseer affirmed that past precedents would apply, rendering omissions or additions unrecognized.

