Kerala Assembly Tension: Governor's Address Sparks Debate
In a contentious Kerala Assembly session, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of omitting critical sections of the state Cabinet-approved policy address. The omitted sections criticized the BJP-led Centre's fiscal policies and referenced pending Bills, leading to calls for acknowledgment of the official address version.
An unusual scene unfolded in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar failed to deliver the entire Cabinet-approved policy address.
The Governor reportedly omitted critical parts that criticized the BJP-led central government's fiscal policy and referenced Bills awaiting approval from the Raj Bhavan.
Vijayan insisted that the state Cabinet-approved address be acknowledged as the official version. Speaker A N Shamseer affirmed that past precedents would apply, rendering omissions or additions unrecognized.
