Kerala Assembly Tension: Governor's Address Sparks Debate

In a contentious Kerala Assembly session, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of omitting critical sections of the state Cabinet-approved policy address. The omitted sections criticized the BJP-led Centre's fiscal policies and referenced pending Bills, leading to calls for acknowledgment of the official address version.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:18 IST
An unusual scene unfolded in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar failed to deliver the entire Cabinet-approved policy address.

The Governor reportedly omitted critical parts that criticized the BJP-led central government's fiscal policy and referenced Bills awaiting approval from the Raj Bhavan.

Vijayan insisted that the state Cabinet-approved address be acknowledged as the official version. Speaker A N Shamseer affirmed that past precedents would apply, rendering omissions or additions unrecognized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

