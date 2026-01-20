Indian Fisherman's Tragic End Highlights Diplomatic Stalemate

A fisherman from Gujarat detained by Pakistani authorities in 2022 has died in Karachi jail, though he completed his sentence nearly three years ago, an activist shared. The nameless fisherman passed away on January 16, weeks after India's fishing community appealed to Minister S Jaishankar for expedited releases.

Peace activist Jatin Desai, a staunch advocate for Indian fishermen mistakenly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), confirmed the fisherman's death at Malir Jail on January 16. Jivan Jungi, the former president of Porbandar Boat Association, stated the deceased was likely from Gujarat's Gir Somnath and had been ailing for months.

Desai highlighted the 2008 Consular Access agreement intended for swift repatriation, noting ongoing detentions despite verified nationalities. Community demands include release, healthcare, and contact for the 198 Indian fishermen currently jailed in Pakistan, as their expired detentions distress families and raise health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)