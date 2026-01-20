Death Sentence in Bahawalpur: Justice for Tayaba and Laiba

A court in Pakistan has handed down a death sentence to a man convicted of murdering his two young daughters. The sentencing, announced on Monday by Bahawalpur District and Sessions Judge Zubair Shehzad Kiani, came after Sarfraz Ahmad was found guilty of the 2024 killings.

Ahmad strangled his daughters, Tayaba and Laiba, in a tragic incident born out of his suspicion regarding his wife's character. The court heard these details in Bahawalpur, which is situated roughly 400 kilometers from Lahore.

In addition to the death sentence, Ahmad has been fined PKR 600,000, a sum that is to be paid to the girls' mother. Should he fail to pay, Ahmad faces an additional six months of imprisonment for each murder. During the trial, Ahmad's defense sought leniency, arguing that he acted in a moment of uncontrollable rage.

