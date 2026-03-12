Senate Democrats Demand Answers in Aftermath of Iran School Airstrikes
Nearly every U.S. Senate Democrat signed a letter to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth seeking an investigation into airstrikes on a girls' school in Iran. The February 28th attack killed many children. The Democrats urge answers and accountability before any further military action authorization.
In a push for accountability, nearly all U.S. Senate Democrats have signed a letter directed at U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, demanding a thorough investigation into the airstrike on a girls' school in Iran that killed numerous children.
The February 28 strike resulted in the deaths of several young girls, aged 7 to 12. Despite the tragedy, neither the U.S. nor Israeli governments have accepted responsibility for the attack. The letter, endorsed by 46 Senate Democrats, called for clarity on potential U.S. military involvement.
The Democrats' call comes amid heightened tensions with Iran, following a stalled bipartisan resolution to halt air campaigns without congressional approval. As the White House considers a significant funding request for ongoing operations, the need for transparency and responsibility remains pressing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
