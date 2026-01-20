AkademikerPension to Divest $100M in U.S. Treasuries Over Financial Concerns

In a significant financial move, Danish pension fund AkademikerPension announced plans to divest its $100 million holdings in U.S. Treasuries by the month's end, citing concerns over weak U.S. government finances.

The fund clarified that the decision is unrelated to the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Denmark and the United States over Greenland. According to Investment Director Anders Schelde, the motive stems from the need to pursue alternative liquidity and risk management strategies due to current U.S. fiscal concerns.

While the geopolitical rift might have indirectly influenced the decision-making process, the primary focus remains on fiscal prudence. AkademikerPension's total assets under management amount to 164 billion Danish crowns, roughly equivalent to $25.74 billion, according to their official figures.