Shocking Incident: Tongue Bitten Off Over Egg Curry Argument

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman was accused of biting off her husband's tongue during a heated argument over the preparation of egg curry, according to police sources from Modinagar.

The dispute, which occurred late on Monday night in Sanjay Nagar Colony, has left Vipin, the victim, hospitalized in Meerut and sparked multiple conflicting narratives about the incident.

While Isha confessed to biting her husband's tongue in anger, Vipin's mother alleges a more severe version of the story. The police are currently investigating to determine the facts, and Isha has been arrested pending further actions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)