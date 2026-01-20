Left Menu

Shocking Incident: Tongue Bitten Off Over Egg Curry Argument

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly bit off her husband's tongue during a dispute over cooking egg curry in Modinagar. The husband, Vipin, is receiving treatment in Meerut after the altercation. Different versions of the events have emerged, and the police are investigating the truth. Isha has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman was accused of biting off her husband's tongue during a heated argument over the preparation of egg curry, according to police sources from Modinagar.

The dispute, which occurred late on Monday night in Sanjay Nagar Colony, has left Vipin, the victim, hospitalized in Meerut and sparked multiple conflicting narratives about the incident.

While Isha confessed to biting her husband's tongue in anger, Vipin's mother alleges a more severe version of the story. The police are currently investigating to determine the facts, and Isha has been arrested pending further actions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

