Desperate Search Continues for Missing Jharkhand Girl
The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Gumla Superintendent of Police to appear in person regarding the case of a six-year-old girl missing since 2018. Despite efforts from a Special Investigation Team and collaboration between states, the child's whereabouts remain unknown.
The Jharkhand High Court has taken significant measures in the case of a missing six-year-old girl, directing the Superintendent of Police from Gumla to attend proceedings in person. The girl's mother, deeply distraught, filed a habeas corpus petition seeking her daughter's whereabouts.
In an update to the court, government representatives revealed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is spearheading efforts to locate the child. This team is reportedly working in conjunction with other states to expand the scope of the investigation, raising hopes for a breakthrough.
The young girl disappeared from her home back in September 2018, with the incident being reported to authorities shortly thereafter. The case has been ongoing, with the mother suspecting human trafficking to be a possible cause of her daughter's disappearance. The court aims to continue deliberations in the coming days.
