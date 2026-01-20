Contentious Decision: Karnataka Debates Return to Ballot Papers

Karnataka Congress leader D K Suresh has raised concerns regarding the state's decision to revert to using ballot papers for local elections, which marks a shift from the previously utilized Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Suresh's comments reflect a split in the party, as he insists that the change is unnecessary.

Suresh, also the brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, suggested that any decision to step back from EVM use should rest with the party's high command. Last year, the Karnataka government advised the State Election Commission to consider ballot papers due to declining trust in electronic voting.

Opposition figures, like R. Ashoka, vehemently criticized the decision as a step backwards, arguing it stems from political fear rather than reform. Ashoka emphasized Bengaluru's status as a tech hub, questioning the logic of moving away from EVMs, which are trusted by the public according to government surveys.