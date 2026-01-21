Congress Organizes National Dialogue on MGNREGA's Future

The Congress has voiced concerns over the perceived erosion of rights through the replacement of the MGNREGA scheme, a critical job initiative for many in India. In an effort to address this, they have organized a national conference to be led by figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The conference, set for Thursday, has prompted workers nationwide to bring soil from their respective work sites, symbolizing their connection to MGNREGA projects. These projects, which include building local infrastructure like roads and schools, have been essential in nation-building efforts.

Critics argue that the new legislation replacing MGNREGA, introduced by the BJP, fails to support workers in the same way. Congress leaders assert that the Modi government is undermining the progress made under the original scheme. The gathering is expected to be a platform for sharing challenges and strategizing about future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)