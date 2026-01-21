Left Menu

Media Freedom Under Siege: EGI Raises Alarm Over Journalist Summons

The Editors Guild of India expressed concern over journalists being summoned by Jammu and Kashmir Police for routine news reporting. The Guild viewed this as coercive action against media freedom and urged authorities to cease such practices immediately, highlighting the vital role of media in democracy.

Updated: 21-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has raised serious concerns regarding the Jammu and Kashmir Police's decision to summon several journalists for questioning related to their routine news reporting. The Guild condemned these actions and urged the police to refrain from such intimidation tactics.

According to reports, journalists from various national media outlets were repeatedly called to Srinagar's Cyber Crime Station, where they faced pressure to sign affidavits promising not to engage in activities that might 'disturb the peace.' The Guild strongly criticized these actions, viewing them as coercive measures that undermine the media's fundamental role.

The EGI emphasized the need to maintain media freedom as an essential pillar of democracy, urging authorities to stop these arbitrary measures. The Guild's statement reinforced the importance of free speech and highlighted this incident as part of a worrying trend of intimidation against journalists performing their professional duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

