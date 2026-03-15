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Congress Critiques 'G2' Before Assembly Poll Schedule

Ahead of the assembly polls schedule announcement, Congress criticized the so-called 'G2', referring to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting their influence over election timings. Congress accuses the ruling party of manipulative campaigning tactics, with the Election Commission poised to enforce its Model Code of Conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 11:35 IST
Congress Critiques 'G2' Before Assembly Poll Schedule
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As the Election Commission prepares to announce the schedule for upcoming assembly elections, the Congress party has criticized the role of 'G2'—an acronym used to reference Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah—in allegedly influencing the timing of the announcement.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed these concerns on social media, suggesting that the Commission's announcement had aligned with the completion of various government events by Modi and Shah. Ramesh further accused the Commission of succumbing to what he termed Modi's Code of Campaigning, characterized by defamation and fear-mongering.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is set to announce the electoral schedule for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry, with legislative terms ending in May and June. This announcement will be accompanied by the release of updated electoral rolls, as part of the Special Intensive Revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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