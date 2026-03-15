Revitalizing Boundaries: The Vibrant Village Programme II Initiative

The Centre has launched the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP II) to uplift 47 border villages in Lakhimpur Kheri district, located along the Nepal border. District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal emphasized the importance of concurrent border security and development.

VVP II intends to improve infrastructure and livelihood opportunities via tourism promotion, cultural heritage, and skill development. The initiative also focuses on strengthening local groups and societies, ensuring robust community growth. A district-level committee led by the district magistrate oversees its implementation.

Recent discussions, organized by the UP planning department, reiterated the government's commitment to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'. With a budget of Rs 6,839 crore, the program targets comprehensive growth of strategic border villages across several states by 2028-29, aiming for connectivity and electrification.

(With inputs from agencies.)