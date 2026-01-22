Kremlin Responds to U.S. Diplomatic Initiatives on Ukraine
The Kremlin acknowledged U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's diplomatic efforts towards a resolution of the Ukraine war, though refrained from commenting on his optimism. Upcoming talks involve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, with a subsequent Kremlin briefing anticipated.
The Kremlin expressed appreciation on Thursday for U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. However, it chose not to comment on Witkoff's optimism for a potential deal being close at hand.
Witkoff, alongside Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled for a crucial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The discussions are expected to focus on accelerating diplomatic resolutions to the ongoing conflict.
A briefing from the Kremlin is expected to follow the meeting, potentially providing insights into shifts in international relations and conflict resolution strategies.
