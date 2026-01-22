Left Menu

Scrap Dealer's Plot: The Rs 40 Lakh Heist Unraveled

Four individuals have been arrested for orchestrating a Rs 40 lakh armed robbery in Shahbad Dairy. The mastermind, scrap dealer Amitabh Aggarwal, plotted to rob Kamal Yadav due to financial distress. The robbery involved associates staging a gunpoint theft. The stolen money and vehicles have been recovered.

Updated: 22-01-2026 15:05 IST
A meticulously planned armed robbery involving Rs 40 lakh in Shahbad Dairy has led to the arrest of four individuals. The incident, orchestrated by scrap dealer Amitabh Aggarwal, targeted Kamal Yadav—a victim of financial machinations.

Aggarwal, previously embroiled in a GST fraud case, reportedly invited Yadav for a transaction on January 19. Facing financial distress, Aggarwal conspired to keep the transaction money for himself.

He engaged two accomplices, Virender Kumar and Pawan Sharma, to execute the robbery, with one posing as the driver of the vehicle used during the crime. Police have successfully recovered the stolen funds and apprehended all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

