Airport Security Breach: Harassment Incident at Kempegowda International

A South Korean national faced a harrowing ordeal at Kempegowda International Airport when she was subjected to sexual harassment by a ground staff member during a purported security check, police reported on Thursday.

The suspect, Mohammed Affan Ahamed, aged 25, who was a contractual employee with a private airline, has been apprehended concerning the incident that transpired on January 19, authorities confirmed.

According to the police, the episode unfolded at terminal 2 as the victim was completing immigration formalities to board a flight to South Korea. The complaint alleges that Ahamed misguided her under the pretext of a bag check, leading her to a secluded area near the men's washroom where he allegedly touched her inappropriately. Despite her resistance and immediate report to security personnel, the suspect attempted to flee but was swiftly detained and arrested. The investigation is ongoing, officials added.