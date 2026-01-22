Left Menu

Airport Security Breach: Harassment Incident at Kempegowda International

A South Korean woman experienced sexual harassment by a ground staff member at Kempegowda International Airport during a supposed security check. The staffer, Mohammed Affan Ahamed, allegedly conducted inappropriate physical contact under the guise of a routine check. The incident triggered his arrest following the woman's report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:11 IST
Airport Security Breach: Harassment Incident at Kempegowda International
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A South Korean national faced a harrowing ordeal at Kempegowda International Airport when she was subjected to sexual harassment by a ground staff member during a purported security check, police reported on Thursday.

The suspect, Mohammed Affan Ahamed, aged 25, who was a contractual employee with a private airline, has been apprehended concerning the incident that transpired on January 19, authorities confirmed.

According to the police, the episode unfolded at terminal 2 as the victim was completing immigration formalities to board a flight to South Korea. The complaint alleges that Ahamed misguided her under the pretext of a bag check, leading her to a secluded area near the men's washroom where he allegedly touched her inappropriately. Despite her resistance and immediate report to security personnel, the suspect attempted to flee but was swiftly detained and arrested. The investigation is ongoing, officials added.

TRENDING

1
Teen Influencer Dream Leads to Runaway Adventure

Teen Influencer Dream Leads to Runaway Adventure

 India
2
Mittal Builders Pioneers Redevelopment in Mumbai's Iconic Matunga

Mittal Builders Pioneers Redevelopment in Mumbai's Iconic Matunga

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Remarks Against Sonia Gandhi in Kerala Assembly

Controversy Erupts Over Remarks Against Sonia Gandhi in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
India Condemns Embassy Trespassing in Croatia

India Condemns Embassy Trespassing in Croatia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026