Left Menu

Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks Show Promise

Swiss President Guy Parmelin announced constructive discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer regarding a potential trade agreement. Parmelin expressed optimism on social media, noting that a first round of technical negotiations is set to occur in Bern soon, marking a positive step forward in trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:43 IST
Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks Show Promise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has declared his talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as highly constructive, paving the way for a potential trade agreement between the two nations.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Parmelin shared that preliminary technical negotiations are poised to begin shortly in Bern.

This development underscores improving diplomatic and economic ties, with both countries aiming to finalize a trade deal that could bolster their economies.

TRENDING

1
Teen Influencer Dream Leads to Runaway Adventure

Teen Influencer Dream Leads to Runaway Adventure

 India
2
Mittal Builders Pioneers Redevelopment in Mumbai's Iconic Matunga

Mittal Builders Pioneers Redevelopment in Mumbai's Iconic Matunga

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Remarks Against Sonia Gandhi in Kerala Assembly

Controversy Erupts Over Remarks Against Sonia Gandhi in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
India Condemns Embassy Trespassing in Croatia

India Condemns Embassy Trespassing in Croatia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026