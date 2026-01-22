Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks Show Promise

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has declared his talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as highly constructive, paving the way for a potential trade agreement between the two nations.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Parmelin shared that preliminary technical negotiations are poised to begin shortly in Bern.

This development underscores improving diplomatic and economic ties, with both countries aiming to finalize a trade deal that could bolster their economies.