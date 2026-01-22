Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks Show Promise
Swiss President Guy Parmelin announced constructive discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer regarding a potential trade agreement. Parmelin expressed optimism on social media, noting that a first round of technical negotiations is set to occur in Bern soon, marking a positive step forward in trade relations.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin has declared his talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as highly constructive, paving the way for a potential trade agreement between the two nations.
In a statement on the social media platform X, Parmelin shared that preliminary technical negotiations are poised to begin shortly in Bern.
This development underscores improving diplomatic and economic ties, with both countries aiming to finalize a trade deal that could bolster their economies.
