Bombay High Court Curtails Defamatory Allegations Against Kumar Sanu

The Bombay High Court has issued an interim order preventing playback singer Kumar Sanu's ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, from making any defamatory remarks against him.

Sanu pursued a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Bhattacharya and select media outlets over allegedly false statements regarding him and his family.

The court has scheduled the matter for further discussion on January 28, while advising Bhattacharya to avoid any more statements that might harm Sanu's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)