Concerns Raised Over Voter Roll Deletions in Assam's Nazira Constituency
Debabrata Saikia, leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly, has raised concerns with the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the alleged wrongful deletion of voters' names in the Nazira constituency. He claims the involvement of local BJP leaders and calls for a review to ensure fairness in electoral roll revisions.
- Country:
- India
Debabrata Saikia, the leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly, has voiced serious concerns to the Chief Election Commissioner over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process in the Nazira constituency. He claims wrongful deletions and objections to voters' names, attributing the misconduct to local BJP leaders.
Saikia's letter highlights that numerous permanent residents found their names unjustly excluded from electoral rolls, raising alarm over transparency and accountability. Despite certifications from local village headmen validating the residency of affected individuals, the names were allegedly removed, prompting concerns about potential discrimination against specific communities.
Additionally, inconsistencies in verifying alleged 'death' cases during the revision process intrigue scrutiny. Saikia has urged a post-verification review and the enforcement of constitutional safeguards to prevent further irregularities and ensure fair electoral practices in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
