Mizoram Achieves 100% Tap Water Coverage Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Mizoram has reached full tap water coverage in rural areas, impacting 1,33,060 households under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The state operates 28 water quality testing labs, with four receiving NABL accreditation to ensure water safety. This marks a shift from traditional water sources to piped systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:39 IST
Mizoram has successfully accomplished a landmark in rural development by ensuring 100% tap water coverage throughout its villages under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. This development was confirmed by Public Health Engineering Minister Lalnilawma during a recent assembly session.

The initiative has provided functional tap water connections to 1,33,060 households, symbolizing a significant movement from conventional water sourcing methods to a more standardized, piped supply network across Mizoram's rural regions. This transformation underscores the state's commitment to upgrading rural infrastructure.

Minister Lalnilawma also highlighted the state's efforts in maintaining water safety through 28 water quality testing laboratories. Among these, four have been officially recognized by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), ensuring adherence to national quality standards. These accredited labs are located in the districts of Aizawl, Lunglei, Champhai, and Kolasib.

