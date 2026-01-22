Tragedy in Doda: A Heartfelt Loss for the Nation

In a tragic incident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, an army vehicle carrying personnel for an anti-terror operation plunged into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of 10 soldiers and injuries to 11 others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the accident, acknowledging the sacrifice of the soldiers. 'Their service to the nation will be remembered forever,' Modi stated, offering his condolences to the families of the deceased and hopes for the swift recovery of the injured.

The accident occurred Thursday at 9,000 feet high Khani Top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road when the vehicle's driver lost control, causing it to fall into the 200-foot-deep gorge. All possible support is promised to those affected, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)