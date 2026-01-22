Daylight Assault: College Stabbing Shocks Saravanampatti

An 18-year-old college student was the victim of a shocking daylight stabbing by her classmate outside their institution in Saravanampatti, police reported.

The assailant was caught by quick-thinking passersby who intervened after the accused, following a heated altercation, attacked the female student with a knife.

Police state that the incident occurred around 8:30 am when the first-year student was on her way to college. Commuters and locals who heard her cries for help acted swiftly, detaining the aggressor before notifying authorities.

Investigations reveal that familiarity between the victim and her attacker may have contributed to the incident, fueled by the accused's anger over her interactions with other peers.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital ICU, where she is recovering in stable condition. Police confirmed that they have charged the suspect under laws relating to attempted murder and harassment of women. He was remanded after court proceedings began. The investigation continues as authorities look deeper into the case.