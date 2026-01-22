EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Controversial Path Forward

The European Union's ambitious free trade agreement with South American nations, known as the Mercosur trade deal, could be provisionally applied by March, according to an EU diplomat. However, a recent decision by EU lawmakers to refer the agreement to the European Court of Justice might delay its full implementation by up to two years.

The EU signed the significant trade pact with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay after extensive negotiations spanning 25 years. The potential delay has frustrated German businesses and officials, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who argue that the agreement is crucial for countering trade losses to U.S. tariffs and reducing dependency on China.

Meanwhile, French farmers and officials, staunchly opposed to the deal, have staged protests, fearing increased competition from imports. They argue that provisional implementation without full legislative approval would undermine democratic processes. As EU leaders prepare to meet in Brussels, the debate continues over the trade deal's future and its implications for Europe's economy and political landscape.