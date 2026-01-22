Karnataka Extends Age Limit for Government Job Applicants

The Karnataka cabinet has granted a five-year relaxation on the age limit for government job applicants through direct recruitment, to be in effect until December 31, 2027. This adjustment applies to candidates from all categories.

A previous announcement in September had introduced a three-year age relaxation. With the new provision, aspirants can apply if their age is within five years of the original limit—for instance, a 35-year-old limit now extends to 40 years.

This decision addresses recruitment delays caused by an earlier freeze implemented in 2024 while sorting internal reservations among Scheduled Castes. The freeze was lifted in August 2025 after determining quotas for various SC groups. The relaxation responds to appeals from elected officials and organizations seeking to balance the recruitment timeline.

