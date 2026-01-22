Left Menu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Intervenes in Trapped Minor's Case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered an investigation into a minor allegedly held captive in Tamil Nadu. The girl's family filed a complaint, fearing a forced marriage. An FIR has been lodged, and a special team is tasked with ensuring her safe return as the situation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:46 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday instructed the district authorities in Latehar to act on a media report concerning a minor girl reportedly held captive in Tamil Nadu, amid family concerns over a potential forced marriage.

A complaint was submitted to the Latehar Superintendent of Police, Kumar Gaurav, claiming that a village resident in the Latehar Sadar Block was detained in the southern state, prompting calls for her safe release.

Kumar Gaurav confirmed to PTI that they have registered an FIR and put together a special team to ensure the girl's safe return, with ongoing monitoring of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

