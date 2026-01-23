Scare Out: A Cinematic Dive into China's National Security

China's latest cinematic venture, 'Scare Out,' aims to spotlight contemporary national security issues, particularly foreign espionage. Hitting screens during the Lunar New Year, the film intends to captivate audiences with an exhilarating spy story revolving around leaked fighter jet information.

Filmed primarily in Shenzhen, 'Scare Out' stands as China's inaugural feature film focusing on national security. Guided by the Ministry of State Security, the plot intends to weave counter-espionage themes into mainstream culture, as promoted by CCTV.

Directed by Zhang Yimou and starring prominent local artists, the movie underscores China's aim to bolster its global narrative through its cultural power. The film mirrors China's broader goals to reinforce its soft power while reflecting on its significant military advancements.

