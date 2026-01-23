DBE and Higher Education Finalise MoU to Strengthen STEM Pipeline and Post-School Transitions

The Departments of Basic Education (DBE) and Higher Education and Training (DHET) are in the final stages of concluding a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening alignment between the school and post-school education systems, particularly to address weaknesses in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) pipeline.

The MoU is intended to improve subject-choice guidance, learner preparedness and smoother transitions into post-school STEM programmes, which government views as critical to South Africa’s long-term skills development and economic growth.

Briefing the media on Thursday on the state of the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector and readiness for the 2026 academic year, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela said the weakening STEM pipeline represents one of the most serious structural constraints facing the system.

Weak STEM Pipeline Limiting Access to High-Demand Fields

Manamela said current trends show a growing number of learners opting for Mathematical Literacy instead of pure Mathematics, stagnant performance in Mathematics and Accounting, and limited growth in Physical Sciences enrolments.

As a result, many learners are effectively excluded from high-demand programmes in engineering, health sciences, information and communications technology (ICT), data science and advanced manufacturing—not because of capacity constraints at institutions, but due to insufficient subject-level preparation at school.

“This weakens our national skills base and limits the system’s responsiveness to industrialisation, innovation and economic growth,” Manamela said.

He stressed that the MoU between the two departments is not a short-term intervention, but a medium- to long-term structural response to deep-rooted systemic challenges.

Managing the Gap Between Matric Passes and Post-School Pathways

Manamela said the department is strengthening coordinated enrolment planning across the PSET system, guided by matric performance trends and labour-market intelligence.

He noted that rising matric pass rates reinforce the need to move beyond a university-centric view of post-school education.

“South Africa’s PSET system was deliberately designed to be differentiated, with universities, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, Community Education and Training (CET) colleges, occupational qualifications, skills programmes and workplace-based learning forming part of a single ecosystem,” the Minister said.

He added that the newly established Just Energy Transition Skills Desk will play a key role in aligning learner demand with priority economic sectors, including renewable energy, construction, grid infrastructure and electric mobility.

Given infrastructure and staffing constraints, the department will increasingly prioritise short courses and modular qualifications, scalable occupational programmes, and workplace-based learning opportunities such as apprenticeships, learnerships and internships.

“These pathways allow for faster entry into the labour market while enabling articulation into further learning,” Manamela said.

Strengthening TVET and CET Colleges

The Minister reiterated that TVET and CET colleges are not residual or second-choice options, but central pillars of the PSET system.

“They provide practical, accessible and work-relevant education to the majority of South Africans and are essential in confronting unemployment, inequality and poverty,” he said.

Through these institutions, students can progress into artisan and trade qualifications, occupational qualifications at National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Levels 3 to 6, sector-linked skills programmes, employment or self-employment, entrepreneurship, and further learning opportunities.

Manamela said the department is strengthening TVET colleges as sector-focused skills hubs through Centres of Specialisation, Trade Test Centres, modernised workshops and industry-aligned curricula.

He highlighted the uMasinga TVET Smart Campus pilot, funded by the National Skills Fund (NSF) at a cost exceeding R350 million, with completion expected by 2027.

“The project signals the direction we must take: modern, digitally enabled, future-ready institutions,” he said.

Readiness for the 2026 Academic Year

Manamela said institutions across the PSET sector have undertaken extensive preparations for the 2026 academic year.

“This morning, the Ministerial War Room convened to assess readiness. We are confident of a stable opening of the academic year, with ongoing monitoring,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of student well-being, encouraging students to make use of Higher Health services to address mental health challenges.

“Higher Health remains the designated wrap-around support institution, operating a 24-hour Toll-Free Crisis Helpline (0800 36 36 36). Over 61 000 students have been supported through this service in recent years,” Manamela said.

The department is further strengthening sector-wide responses to mental health challenges, gender-based violence, food insecurity, student accommodation and campus safety through national norms, preventative interventions and coordinated protocols.

Warning Against Scams and Unaccredited Institutions

The Minister urged prospective students to rely on official departmental websites, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and institutional platforms for accurate and verified information.

He also warned against illegally operating private colleges and institutions offering unaccredited programmes.

“The department maintains a database of all registered colleges on its website. First-time entrants should only report to campus once their application and accommodation have been formally confirmed,” Manamela said.