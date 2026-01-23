Political Clash Sparks Midnight Vandalism in Eruvatty
A political clash in Eruvatty escalated into midnight vandalism, purportedly involving CPI(M) workers targeting Congress and BJP activists' homes. Police have registered cases and are reviewing CCTV footage. While CPI(M) denies involvement, tensions arose following a local temple festival, leading to property damage and theft.
A political clash in Eruvatty has escalated into a criminal investigation, following alleged attacks by CPI(M) workers on the homes of local Congress and BJP activists, officials reported on Friday.
The Pinarayi police station confirmed the registration of two cases connected to incidents that transpired overnight between 1.30 am and 2.30 am in the locales of Kuttiyambazar, Eruvatty. Complaints from Congress activist Pranoop M and BJP activist Vipinraj K sparked investigations against both identified and unidentified suspects, reportedly linked to CPI(M).
Preliminary investigations by police hinted at tensions linked to a temple festival dispute. Damages include vandalism at Pranoop's residence and theft at Vipinraj's home, totaling over Rs 31,500. CPI(M) has denied any connection to the incidents but pledged cooperation with ongoing investigations, which include examining CCTV footage to determine culprits.
