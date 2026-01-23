Left Menu

Political Clash Sparks Midnight Vandalism in Eruvatty

A political clash in Eruvatty escalated into midnight vandalism, purportedly involving CPI(M) workers targeting Congress and BJP activists' homes. Police have registered cases and are reviewing CCTV footage. While CPI(M) denies involvement, tensions arose following a local temple festival, leading to property damage and theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:02 IST
Political Clash Sparks Midnight Vandalism in Eruvatty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political clash in Eruvatty has escalated into a criminal investigation, following alleged attacks by CPI(M) workers on the homes of local Congress and BJP activists, officials reported on Friday.

The Pinarayi police station confirmed the registration of two cases connected to incidents that transpired overnight between 1.30 am and 2.30 am in the locales of Kuttiyambazar, Eruvatty. Complaints from Congress activist Pranoop M and BJP activist Vipinraj K sparked investigations against both identified and unidentified suspects, reportedly linked to CPI(M).

Preliminary investigations by police hinted at tensions linked to a temple festival dispute. Damages include vandalism at Pranoop's residence and theft at Vipinraj's home, totaling over Rs 31,500. CPI(M) has denied any connection to the incidents but pledged cooperation with ongoing investigations, which include examining CCTV footage to determine culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swan Defence Secures Landmark Shipbuilding Deal with Europe

Swan Defence Secures Landmark Shipbuilding Deal with Europe

 India
2
Game-Changing Knee Replacement: Conquering Arthritis Pain

Game-Changing Knee Replacement: Conquering Arthritis Pain

 United States
3
PM Modi expresses confidence changes will happen in Kerala.

PM Modi expresses confidence changes will happen in Kerala.

 India
4
BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Kerala: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Ke...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026