Political Tensions Rise Amid Phone Tapping Controversy

K T Rama Rao, the working president of BRS, presented himself before the Telangana Police SIT concerning the alleged phone tapping incident during BRS's previous regime.

Arriving at the Jubilee Hills police station for examination, the former municipal administration minister defended himself against allegations of misconduct in office. Rao also attacked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's administration, labeling them as corrupt and strategically diminishing his reputation.

In response, Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar refuted claims of political targeting and asserted adherence to legal processes. The probe into the phone tapping case continues, scrutinizing illegal surveillance implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)