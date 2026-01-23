Left Menu

Elbridge Colby's Strategic East Asian Visit: Military Alliances on the Table

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense, Elbridge Colby, visits South Korea to address military alliance issues and defense spending before heading to Japan. Talks will focus on enhancing military alliances and addressing U.S. defense cost-sharing dynamics. The visit comes as Seoul increases its defense budget amid North Korea's threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:09 IST
Elbridge Colby's Strategic East Asian Visit: Military Alliances on the Table
Elbridge Colby
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Elbridge Colby, the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for policy, is set to visit South Korea from Sunday to Tuesday in a move to discuss key military alliance issues. This visit is primarily focused on South Korea's proposed increase in defense spending and the modernization of the military alliance between the two countries.

While the South Korean Defense Ministry has not confirmed the details, citing that inquiries should be addressed to the U.S. side, it is evident that the bilateral talks will address substantial topics including the realignment of U.S. troops and Seoul's intention to build nuclear-powered submarines, a plan supported by former President Donald Trump.

This strategic visit comes against the backdrop of President Trump's push for allies to share a greater burden of defense costs and the continued presence of approximately 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea to counter military threats from North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arctic Defense: NATO's Strategic Shift Amid Greenland's Geopolitical Spotlight

Arctic Defense: NATO's Strategic Shift Amid Greenland's Geopolitical Spotlig...

 Global
2
Iran's top prosecutor says Trump's claim that Tehran halted execution of 800 protest prisoners is 'completely false', reports AP.

Iran's top prosecutor says Trump's claim that Tehran halted execution of 800...

 Global
3
Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be hoax: Police.

Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be ho...

 India
4
Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026