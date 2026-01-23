Elbridge Colby's Strategic East Asian Visit: Military Alliances on the Table
U.S. Under Secretary of Defense, Elbridge Colby, visits South Korea to address military alliance issues and defense spending before heading to Japan. Talks will focus on enhancing military alliances and addressing U.S. defense cost-sharing dynamics. The visit comes as Seoul increases its defense budget amid North Korea's threats.
Elbridge Colby, the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for policy, is set to visit South Korea from Sunday to Tuesday in a move to discuss key military alliance issues. This visit is primarily focused on South Korea's proposed increase in defense spending and the modernization of the military alliance between the two countries.
While the South Korean Defense Ministry has not confirmed the details, citing that inquiries should be addressed to the U.S. side, it is evident that the bilateral talks will address substantial topics including the realignment of U.S. troops and Seoul's intention to build nuclear-powered submarines, a plan supported by former President Donald Trump.
This strategic visit comes against the backdrop of President Trump's push for allies to share a greater burden of defense costs and the continued presence of approximately 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea to counter military threats from North Korea.
