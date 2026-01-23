Kashmir's Tapestry of Security and Celebration

The Kashmir Police have announced an intricate security framework ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, ensuring safety across the valley. Chief V K Birdi highlighted the measures after a salute to martyrs at Balidan Stambh.

Main festivities are scheduled for various districts, with the central event in Srinagar at Bakshi Stadium. This will see participation from police personnel, school children, and the general public.

In a bid to maintain security, Jammu and Kashmir Police are collaborating with their security wing and paramilitary forces to establish a highly organized protective grid, particularly around key venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)