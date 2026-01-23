Left Menu

Kashmir's Tapestry of Security and Celebration

Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi has announced enhanced security across the valley for Republic Day celebrations. Main events will occur in various districts, particularly at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, with prominent figures attending. Security measures involve Jammu and Kashmir Police, its security wing, and paramilitary forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir Police have announced an intricate security framework ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, ensuring safety across the valley. Chief V K Birdi highlighted the measures after a salute to martyrs at Balidan Stambh.

Main festivities are scheduled for various districts, with the central event in Srinagar at Bakshi Stadium. This will see participation from police personnel, school children, and the general public.

In a bid to maintain security, Jammu and Kashmir Police are collaborating with their security wing and paramilitary forces to establish a highly organized protective grid, particularly around key venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

