Police Traps Notorious Gang Amid Gunfire Showdown Near UER-2 Flyover

Delhi Police arrested two suspects linked to the Himanshu alias Bhau gang following a shootout near the UER-2 flyover. The suspects, including a key murder accused, were intercepted based on a tip-off about an impending crime. Firearms were seized, and suspects’ involvement in multiple cases is under investigation.

  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police successfully apprehended two individuals, allegedly part of the notorious Himanshu alias Bhau gang, after a brief gunfire exchange near the UER-2 flyover, officials reported on Friday. The operation was conducted following specific intelligence regarding the gang's plans for a major crime in Delhi.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vicky alias Mogli, aged 37, and Chander Bhan, 39. Vicky, wanted for multiple murders in Haryana and with a Rs 5,000 bounty on his head, reportedly fired upon officers during the encounter. A bullet struck a police officer's vest, but no serious injuries were sustained.

Post-interception, a retaliatory shot by police injured Vicky, leading to their capture. Subsequent interrogation revealed their links to the Himanshu gang, notorious for extortion and various serious offenses. Police seized firearms and the vehicle the suspects used. Investigations into their criminal activities continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

