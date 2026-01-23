Javed Akhtar: The Unspoken Voice of Poetry in Modern Times

Legendary lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar has expressed concern over the diminished role of literature and poetry in India's education system over the past fifty years. Speaking virtually at the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet, Akhtar questioned whether these art forms hold the same place in households as other subjects.

Akhtar pointed out the contradiction in the decline of readers for certain languages like Urdu, while noting a rise in appreciation for Urdu poetry. He emphasized poetry's role as the voice of society and its nuanced capability to express emotions such as love, confession, and angst.

Addressing the impact of technology and social media, Akhtar argued that poetry remains multi-layered and perceptive, in contrast to the directness of digital communications. On discussing sensitive topics like religion, he stressed the need for cautiousness given its emotive underpinning.

