Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka Legislative Council Over Alleged Governor Insult

The Karnataka Legislative Council faced tumultuous sessions characterized by repeated adjournments as allegations surfaced against Congress MLC B K Hariprasad for reportedly insulting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Proceedings, now delayed until January 27, were repeatedly adjourned after opposition from BJP MLCs, who lodged a complaint, urging for Hariprasad's suspension.

Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti referred the matter to the ethics committee, while polarized voices from Congress and BJP continued to escalate tensions, shedding light on deep-seated political rifts within the council.

