Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka Legislative Council Over Alleged Governor Insult

The Karnataka Legislative Council faced disruption due to allegations against Congress MLC B K Hariprasad for insulting the Governor. After repeated adjournments, the case was referred to the ethics committee. Hariprasad's attempt to halt the Governor and subsequent political uproar have intensified tensions in the council.

Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka Legislative Council Over Alleged Governor Insult
The Karnataka Legislative Council faced tumultuous sessions characterized by repeated adjournments as allegations surfaced against Congress MLC B K Hariprasad for reportedly insulting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Proceedings, now delayed until January 27, were repeatedly adjourned after opposition from BJP MLCs, who lodged a complaint, urging for Hariprasad's suspension.

Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti referred the matter to the ethics committee, while polarized voices from Congress and BJP continued to escalate tensions, shedding light on deep-seated political rifts within the council.

