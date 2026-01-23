Tragic Clash: Manipur Man's Killing Sparks Government Response
The Manipur government announced a Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the family of a 29-year-old Meitei man killed by suspected Kuki militants. The victim was abducted and killed in Churachandpur district, while his wife from the Kuki community was unharmed. The case will be investigated by the NIA.
The Manipur government has taken a definitive step by announcing an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for the family of a 29-year-old Meitei man tragically shot dead by suspected Kuki militants. This incident in Churachandpur district underscores ongoing tensions between communities.
The victim, identified as Singh, was abducted from his home along with his wife in Tuibong. While Singh was tragically killed, his wife, belonging to the Kuki community, was released unharmed. Authorities recovered Singh's body near Natjang later that night, heightening concerns over communal violence.
A statement from Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar expressed government condolences and the monetary support plan. With Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla announcing the handover of the case to the NIA, the investigation seeks to address the underlying terror implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
