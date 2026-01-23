Left Menu

Tragic End Near Home: Agniveer's Mysterious Death

The body of 22-year-old Agniveer, Pushpendra Singh, was found in bushes near his Rajasthan village. He was likely hit by an unidentified vehicle. Singh's body was discovered by his family after he failed to arrive home as expected. The police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:17 IST
Tragic End Near Home: Agniveer's Mysterious Death
body
  • Country:
  • India

The body of 22-year-old Agniveer Pushpendra Singh was discovered in bushes near his village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police reported on Friday.

Singh, a resident of Peepla village, was returning home on leave from his post in Siachen when his body was found. Police suspect he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Pushpendra had called his father to say he would reach home soon, but when he didn't arrive, family and villagers found him around midnight. Preliminary investigations suggest a road accident, while police continue to probe the circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be hoax: Police.

Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be ho...

 India
2
Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

 India
3
Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

 India
4
Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026