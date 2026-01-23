Tragic End Near Home: Agniveer's Mysterious Death

The body of 22-year-old Agniveer Pushpendra Singh was discovered in bushes near his village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police reported on Friday.

Singh, a resident of Peepla village, was returning home on leave from his post in Siachen when his body was found. Police suspect he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Pushpendra had called his father to say he would reach home soon, but when he didn't arrive, family and villagers found him around midnight. Preliminary investigations suggest a road accident, while police continue to probe the circumstances.

