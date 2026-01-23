Left Menu

Major Anti-Maoist Operation in Jharkhand Claims 16 Rebel Lives

A significant clash between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand's Saranda forest resulted in the death of 16 Maoists, including top leaders. The operation, involving the CRPF's CoBRA unit and state police, aims to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism. Notably, top rebel Patiram Manjhi, with a Rs 2.35 crore bounty, was among those killed.

Major Anti-Maoist Operation in Jharkhand Claims 16 Rebel Lives
An intense firefight between security forces and Maoists unfolded in Jharkhand's Saranda forest, culminating in the death of 16 rebels, authorities confirmed. Among the deceased was top Maoist commander Patiram Manjhi, alias Anal Da, who carried a staggering total bounty of Rs 2.35 crore on his head.

The operation, spearheaded by the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit and supported by state police, comes as part of an ongoing effort to root out Left-Wing Extremism as the central government's March 31 deadline looms. A notable triumph for the authorities, this has been labeled one of the most significant anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand.

This engagement commenced after intelligence tips prompted a strategic meeting led by CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh. The subsequent operations saw prominent Maoist leaders, including Anmol and Amit Munda, being neutralized, marking significant progress in the state's long-standing battle against insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

