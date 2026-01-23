Major Anti-Maoist Operation in Jharkhand Claims 16 Rebel Lives

An intense firefight between security forces and Maoists unfolded in Jharkhand's Saranda forest, culminating in the death of 16 rebels, authorities confirmed. Among the deceased was top Maoist commander Patiram Manjhi, alias Anal Da, who carried a staggering total bounty of Rs 2.35 crore on his head.

The operation, spearheaded by the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit and supported by state police, comes as part of an ongoing effort to root out Left-Wing Extremism as the central government's March 31 deadline looms. A notable triumph for the authorities, this has been labeled one of the most significant anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand.

This engagement commenced after intelligence tips prompted a strategic meeting led by CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh. The subsequent operations saw prominent Maoist leaders, including Anmol and Amit Munda, being neutralized, marking significant progress in the state's long-standing battle against insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)