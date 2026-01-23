Global Pressure Mounts on Iran Over Protest Crackdown

The U.N. Human Rights Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to deliberate over the severe violence inflicted in Iran against protestors. The session aims to document potential abuses for future trials, as accusations surface about the deaths of thousands, including bystanders, amidst unrest challenging Iran's clerical regime since 2022.

In a letter facilitated by Iceland, at least 50 countries have called for this special session to address significant allegations of violence, harsh crackdowns, and breaches of international human rights laws. Payam Akhavan, a former U.N. prosecutor, stressed the unparalleled scale of the crimes ahead of the session, positioning it as a preparatory step for potential transitional justice in Iran.

The session will also seek to extend the mandate of a U.N. investigation first established in 2022, following a prior wave of protests, while launching new investigations into recent violence that started on December 28. Human rights groups aspire that this session will exert pressure on Iran's government, signaling that the global community is vigilantly observing their conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)