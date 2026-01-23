High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case
Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale, surrendered to police following pressure from the Bombay High Court. The surrender came after the court's critique of the state government's inaction in his arrest. The case stems from violence during Raigad's municipal elections.
High drama unfolded as Vikas Gogawale, the son of Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale, surrendered to the police following intense scrutiny from the Bombay High Court. The youth's surrender marked a pivotal development in the Mahad poll violence case, which has drawn significant public attention.
The state government was earlier reprised by the High Court, questioning the existence of law and order in Maharashtra and the Chief Minister's powerlessness in acting against the minister's son. Gogawale finally surrendered in the presence of the Mahad police, alongside his cousin and others implicated in the case, amid escalating political tensions.
The crackdown follows a violent clash during the December 2 municipal council elections in Raigad, involving the Shiv Sena and NCP factions. Legal proceedings include serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, with both parties filing complaints and a high-profile anticipatory bail plea withdrawal adding layers to the judicial discourse.
