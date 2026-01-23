Cracking Down on Fake Passports: Arrest of Key Organiser
Delhi Police have arrested Hardesh, also known as Sonu, a proclaimed offender involved in procuring forged passports and fake documents for organized crime gangs. His capture is expected to reveal more about the national and inter-state networks of fake passport rackets.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Hardesh alias Sonu, a proclaimed offender who played a significant role in facilitating forged passports and fake documents for organized criminal syndicates, officials revealed on Friday.
The arrest comes after a New Delhi court declared Hardesh a proclaimed offender earlier this month. He was actively creating fake identification documents for notorious groups, including the Nandu and Salim Pistol gangs, according to an official involved in the case.
The successful capture followed a meticulous operation involving technical surveillance and precise intelligence. Hardesh's arrest is likely to uncover further details about the extensive fake passport rackets and their connections both nationally and across states, law enforcement stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Woman Arrested for Forged Diplomatic Plates in Delhi's High-Security Zones
Gangster Ravi Pujari's Trial Reignites Choreographer Extortion Case
Crucial U.N. Deployment: Haiti's Struggle Against Gangs
Punjab Police Strike Back: Operation Prahaar's Impact on Gangster Network
Infamous Gangster Nabbed After Dramatic Gunfight with Police