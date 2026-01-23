Left Menu

Cracking Down on Fake Passports: Arrest of Key Organiser

Delhi Police have arrested Hardesh, also known as Sonu, a proclaimed offender involved in procuring forged passports and fake documents for organized crime gangs. His capture is expected to reveal more about the national and inter-state networks of fake passport rackets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Hardesh alias Sonu, a proclaimed offender who played a significant role in facilitating forged passports and fake documents for organized criminal syndicates, officials revealed on Friday.

The arrest comes after a New Delhi court declared Hardesh a proclaimed offender earlier this month. He was actively creating fake identification documents for notorious groups, including the Nandu and Salim Pistol gangs, according to an official involved in the case.

The successful capture followed a meticulous operation involving technical surveillance and precise intelligence. Hardesh's arrest is likely to uncover further details about the extensive fake passport rackets and their connections both nationally and across states, law enforcement stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

