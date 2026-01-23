Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

In a disturbing turn of events, around 20 private schools in Noida were subject to email threats, sparking a full security operation on Friday. Heightened security checks were implemented, though police have stated the situation remains under control.

Teams consisting of senior officers, bomb disposal squads, and cyber experts were immediately dispatched to the schools in question. An exhaustive investigation was launched, as the threats are suspected to be non-specific with no immediate danger identified.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narayan Mishra assured the public that security forces are maintaining vigilance. While preliminary assessments suggest no credible threat, efforts continue to trace the emails' origins. Authorities have asked citizens to remain calm and ignore unfounded rumors.

