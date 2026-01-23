Territorial Tug-of-War: High-Stakes Talks Unfold in Abu Dhabi

In a significant diplomatic push, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators commenced crucial talks in Abu Dhabi, focusing on territorial disputes amid mounting international pressure for a peace deal. Spearheading efforts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that resolving the Donbas issue remains paramount during the discussions.

Despite persistent demands from Moscow for Ukraine to relinquish control over the Donetsk region within Donbas, Ukrainian officials stand firm against territorial concessions, complicating prospects for a swift resolution. Notably, this meeting marks the first trilateral engagement involving Ukraine, Russia, and U.S. mediators since the war began.

The negotiations come as Ukraine grapples with dire conditions, including widespread power outages due to Russian strikes, underscoring the urgency for securing robust security guarantees from Western allies. Both sides express diverging visions for a settlement, with Russia pursuing military objectives while Ukraine seeks reparative justice.